Panchkula court orders case against JE too

Panchkula, April 25

The fight between a Congress councillor and a Junior Engineer (JE) that took place in the Municipal Corporation office took a new turn today when a Panchkula court ordered the registration of a case against the Junior Engineer, Rohit Saini, for making casteist remarks.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for councillor Pankaj, the court ordered the registration of a case against Saini under Sections 323, 506 and 3 of the SC/ST Act, 1980. The police have also been asked to submit a report in the matter to the court by May 9. The court has also ordered an inquiry into the case. A case in the matter was earlier registered against the councillor.

The Congress alleged that due to the intervention of the Chief Minister, the police did not register a case against the JE and imposed Section 307 in the case against the councilor so that the latter could not get bail for three months. A petition was filed by advocate Mahesh Goyal on behalf of the councillor in the court of JMIC Anjali Narwal.

On March 25, an argument took place between Saini and Pankaj over some development work. It turned ugly and a scuffle broke out between the councillor and the JE. Both were present in the room of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura at that time. Ward No. 17 councillor Akshaydeep Chaudhary tried to pacify Saini, but in vain. The police had recorded the statements of Rohit and Pankaj after both parties filed complaints against each other.

Earlier, Pankaj’s lawyer Mahesh Goel argued in the court that the police had not shown any medical report of his client and Section 307 was falsely imposed under pressure from the Chief Minister. In the case, Pankaj’s father Dalveer Singh appeared in the court with the medical report. Pankaj’s counsel also placed the medical report before the court, which stated that there were no serious injuries. The court, after seeing the medical report, removed Section 307 slapped against Pankaj on March 31 and on April 2, Pankaj got bail.