Panchkula CP tells cops to enhance patrolling in dist

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

New Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar held a meeting on law and order with supervisory officers, station managers, crime branch in-charges and traffic in-charges of the district.

The police spokespersons said the CP directed all police station in-charges to ensure continuous patrolling in their respective areas and intensive checking of suspicious vehicles.

The spokesman said the CP also gave instructions to hold programmes to make people aware of cybercrimes.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh, ACPs Vijay Kumar Nehra, Surendra Kumar Yadav and Kishori Lal and all SHOs were among those present in the meeting.