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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula cracks down on illegal colonies, demolishes structures in Raipur

Panchkula cracks down on illegal colonies, demolishes structures in Raipur

DTP warns of legal action against unauthorised colonisers, urges buyers to verify approvals before investing in plots

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:14 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The District Town and Country Planning Department has demolished unauthorised structures and road networks in illegal colonies in Raipur and Tipra village. Image credit/iStock
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The District Town and Country Planning Department (DTP) has demolished unauthorised structures and road networks in illegal colonies in Raipur and Tipra villages as part of a crackdown on unauthorised colonisation in Panchkula district.

During the drive, the department demolished two structures at the damp-proof course (DPC) stage and a road network in an unauthorised colony in Raipur. In Tipra, two boundary walls, DPC structures, site markings and a road network were demolished using a JCB machine.

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The operation was carried out by a team led by District Town Planner Babita Gupta under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma. Duty Magistrate Dimpy Rathi, Assistant Town Planner Ashok Kumar, other officials and police personnel were also present.

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Gupta said prior permission from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, was mandatory for construction and colony development. Strict legal action would be taken against those developing colonies or carrying out unauthorised construction without the requisite approvals, she added.

The DTP urged people to verify the necessary approvals before purchasing plots or investing in colonies. She also cautioned against developing colonies or undertaking construction without the applicable change of land use (CLU) permission or licence from the department.

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The department said it would continue its crackdown on unauthorised colonies to ensure compliance with planning regulations.

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