Panchkula cracks down on illegal colonies, identifies 2 new sites

Two new unauthorised colonies have been identified in the urban area of Panchkula, and notices have been issued under the law, District Town Planner Babita Gupta told a district-level committee meeting on Wednesday.

She said 12 demolition drives were conducted between July and September against illegal constructions and colonies across 12 revenue estates — Barwala, Laharondi, Kona, Charnia, Bataur, Bahla, Bhagwanpur, Golpura, Taparia, Gorakhnath, Khokhra and Basghati.

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During these drives, road networks and structures built up to the damp-proof course (DPC) level in unauthorised colonies were demolished. Complaints were also sent to the police for registration of FIRs in three cases.

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma, who chaired the meeting at the Mini-Secretariat, directed the departments concerned to conduct regular enforcement drives and ensure that encroachments did not recur after removal. He said strict action would be taken against anyone found developing unauthorised colonies or carrying out illegal construction.

The meeting reviewed enforcement action taken by the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads), Municipal Corporation Panchkula and Municipal Council Kalka under the Periphery Control Act and the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas (Restriction of Unregulated Development) Act, 1963.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to take strict action against illegal construction in controlled areas, along national highways and within the 30-metre restricted zone.

He asked the executive engineers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the PWD to identify encroachments along scheduled roads and within restricted zones in their respective areas, take action as per the rules and submit compliance reports before the next meeting.

He also directed the police to deploy adequate personnel during demolition drives conducted according to the schedule prepared by the District Town Planner’s office to ensure that the operations remained smooth and peaceful.

Panchkula SDM Mannat Rana, Kalka SDM Sanyam Garg, DFO Vishal Kaushik, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and Assistant Town Planners Mukesh Kumar and Dimpi Rathi attended the meeting.