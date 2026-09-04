Panchkula crime dips 26% in eight months, 245 proclaimed offenders held

Registered criminal cases in Panchkula have dropped 26 per cent in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, police said on Friday, as they laid out a fresh crime-control strategy built around field policing, technical surveillance and faster disposal of pending cases.

The review came at a crime meeting held at Sector 4, MDC, chaired by DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh and DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh. All ACPs, SHOs, post in-charges, crime unit heads and officers of various branches attended.

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Officers were directed to sustain the downward trend in cases through continuous field-level action, police said.

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On action against proclaimed offenders, police said 245 had been arrested so far this year, with directions issued to trace and arrest those still at large. Priority was also ordered for old and pending cases, with responsibility to be fixed for timely investigation and disposal.

Field units—riders, Emergency Response Vehicles, PCRs and Quick Reaction Teams—were told to remain alert at all checkpoints, with increased police presence ordered in sensitive areas and closer watch on suspicious activity.

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On the technology front, the meeting decided to expand the CCTV camera network at key locations and step up technical training for personnel. Police were also directed to make maximum use of the Abhedya App for crime prevention and investigation.

A crackdown was ordered against illegal encroachment on footpaths, along with strict monitoring of vehicles using fake government stickers, red-blue beacons or illegal sirens.

The meeting also reviewed measures against gun culture, extortion and digital arrest frauds, with officers directed to treat crime-control targets with full seriousness.

Crime at a glance

Cases down 26% in Jan-Aug 2026 over same period last year

245 proclaimed offenders arrested so far this year

CCTV network to be expanded at key locations

Crackdown ordered on fake govt stickers, illegal sirens, red-blue lights

Focus areas: gun culture, extortion, digital arrest frauds

Abhedya App use to be maximised for prevention, investigation