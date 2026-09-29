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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Cyber Cell recovers 215 lost mobile phones worth Rs 43 lakh this year

Panchkula Cyber Cell recovers 215 lost mobile phones worth Rs 43 lakh this year

25 phones traced in last 10 days; police urge citizens to report losses promptly and use CEIR to block devices

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:27 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police’s Cyber Cell has recovered 215 lost mobile phones so far this year, worth around Rs 43 lakh, including 25 phones traced in the last 10 days, under the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain.

Several owners visited the DCP Office in Sector 1, Panchkula, where DCP Aditi Singh personally returned their phones. She appreciated the Cyber Cell team led by Amit Kumar, for its technical work and quick action in tracing the devices.

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Owners share relief

One woman said she had lost her phone nearly three years ago and had almost given up hope of recovering it. Another person said his phone, lost around 15 days ago, was traced and recovered within a short time.

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How to report a lost phone via CEIR

  • Report the loss at the nearest police station and retain a copy of the FIR.
  • Contact your telecom operator to block the SIM or get a duplicate issued.
  • Visit ceir.gov.in and select “Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile”.
  • Enter the mobile number, IMEI number, brand/model, date and place of loss, FIR number and identity proof; upload the purchase bill and FIR copy.
  • Submit the request to receive a Request ID for tracking the status online.

Panchkula Police appealed to citizens to report lost or stolen phones without delay and use the CEIR facility to block devices, saying timely reporting improves the chances of recovery and prevents misuse.

Recovery at a glance

Phones recovered this year: 215

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Recovered in last 10 days: 25

Total value: Rs 43 lakh

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