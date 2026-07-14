Panchkula Cyber Crime Police arrest key accused in Rs 2.26-crore NRI income tax fraud case

Acting on the directions of Panchkula Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain to take strict action against cyber criminals and curb cybercrime, the Panchkula Cyber Crime Police Station team has arrested the alleged kingpin of an inter-state cyber fraud gang accused of fraudulently obtaining crores of rupees as Income Tax refunds from the e-filing accounts of NRIs.

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The accused, Dalip B R alias Dalip Rajgoda, was arrested from Karnataka. He was produced before a court, which granted an eight-day police remand. Police are questioning him to uncover the entire network, identify fake bank accounts and trace the money trail.

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Eight similar cases are already registered against the accused in Bengaluru. During the investigation, suspicious transactions worth around Rs 13 crore were detected in nine bank accounts linked to him. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also arrested him in 2025. After getting bail, he allegedly kept changing his locations to evade arrest.

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The accused holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and told investigators that he is a coconut trader.

The case was registered on the complaint of an NRI resident of Panchkula, who has been living in the United Kingdom for nearly 50 years. The complainant had legally filed his Income Tax Return for the financial year 2023-24 and had already received his genuine refund. Later, it was found that unknown cyber criminals had allegedly hacked his Income Tax e-filing account, changed the registered email ID, mobile number and bank details, and filed a fake revised Income Tax Return in his name.

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Using the fake return, the accused allegedly obtained an additional Income Tax refund of about Rs 2.26 crore, which was transferred to a fraudulent bank account.

During the investigation, police traced the network using documents obtained from various banks and the Income Tax Department. It was found that the fraud amount was transferred through fake bank accounts into the accounts of different companies, from where commissions were deducted and the remaining cash was allegedly delivered to the main accused.

Earlier in the case, accused Kanhaiya Lal had been arrested and Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered at his instance. Based on information provided by him and technical investigation, the team arrested the second alleged key accused, Dalip B R alias Dalip Rajgoda. The case was registered in 2024.

At the time of arrest, police recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from the accused, which have been taken into possession for further investigation. The arrest of other accused is pending and police teams are conducting raids in different states to trace them.