Panchkula DC cautions against illegal travel agents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 31

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan today called upon the general public, especially the youth, to beware of unauthorised travel agents and agencies who cheat people by luring them to go abroad for education, employment and other purposes.

He said people should contact only travel agents and agencies authorised by the government for this purpose. The government was committed to ending visa frauds and had issued a toll-free number, 8053003400, in this regard, he added.

Sarwan said fake or unauthorised agents get their advertisements published and broadcast in various media due to which common people lose their hard-earned money, property, jewellery, etc. He said many agents and agencies send people to other countries and places instead of the desired country.

#Panchkula