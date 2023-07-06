Panchkula DC checks measures to prevent floods

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 5

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni, accompanied by a team of officials, today conducted a comprehensive inspection of flood-protection measures in the district.

The visit, which was undertaken in view of heavy rainfall and the imminent risk of flooding during the monsoon season, aimed at evaluating the efficacy of existing precautions.

Soni particularly focussed on reinforcing the banks of rivers and drains. The measures are intended to mitigate the potential impact of flooding and safeguard residents and infrastructure.

The DC inspected the arrangements along a rivulet at Bunga-Tibi village and Baroli village.

Soni emphasised the urgency of completing all necessary flood-protection works across the district.