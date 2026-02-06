Panchkula DC hears seven plaints at Samadhan Camp

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the General Manager of Haryana Roadways to restore the earlier bus timetable on the Panchkula–Barwala–Mauli–Bagwali route towards Shahzadpur. He took cognisance of a complaint raised by villagers regarding a change in the timetable.

Chairing a Samadhan Camp, the DC heard seven complaints from residents and issued on-the-spot directions to the officers concerned to ensure their early resolution.

He also took up a complaint by Naresh Kumar of Bhoj Pudana village in Morni block regarding debris obstructing a road after rainfall. He directed the District Forest Officer to ensure that the road is cleared and reopened at the earliest.

Emphasising accountability, the Deputy Commissioner instructed all officers to accord priority to complaints received during the Samadhan Camp and resolve them without delay.

The DC added that the Samadhan Camp is organised every working Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon, as per the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He cautioned the officers that the Chief Minister personally reviews the issues and the action taken during these camps, and therefore any laxity in grievance redressal would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, SDM Jagriti, DDDPO Vishal Parashar, CM Window eminent persons Jasmer Banjara, Satyawan Bhardwaj and Neeraj Chaudhary, along with officers and officials various departments were present.