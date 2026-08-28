Panchkula DC hears village grievances during night halt at Charniya

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma heard villagers’ grievances during a “night halt” programme held on Thursday night at the Government High School, Charnia, in Pinjore block, as part of the state government’s initiative to redress public grievances at the grassroots level at their doorsteps.

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He directed officials to take prompt, time-bound action on issues including retaining walls, drinking water pipelines, tubewells, road repairs, electricity transformers, paving of unpaved paths, drainage and sanitation.

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Villagers of Charnia raised concern over an 11kV high-tension power line, citing safety risks for devotees visiting the local Gurudwara Sahib. Taking cognisance, Sharma directed UHBVN officials to inspect the site and replace the line.

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On villagers’ complaint that an additional tubewell in the village was not fully functional, he directed the Public Health Engineering Department to make it operational at the earliest. Officials said the electricity connection would be provided within three to four days and the tubewell made fully functional by September 10.

The DC also directed deployment of a sanitation worker-cum-watchman at the government school, and ordered repair of a village drain—flagged by the former Sarpanch as the outlet for the entire village’s wastewater, causing overflow onto streets during the monsoon.

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On villagers’ demand for paving of the access road to 100-square-yard plots allotted by the state government, he directed the Executive Engineer, Panchayati Raj Department, to take necessary steps. He also directed the District Food and Supplies Controller to coordinate with the gas agency to fix a schedule for LPG cylinder deliveries, following complaints of irregular supply.

Residents of Karanpur raised the issue of monsoon waterlogging due to inadequate drainage, prompting Sharma to direct the BDPO, Pinjore, to inspect the site and take remedial measures. Villagers of Gorakhnath flagged a breached, dilapidated dam causing rainwater to flood agricultural fields; the BDPO and SDOs of the Agriculture and Panchayati Raj departments were directed to inspect and report. On a demand from Paploha village for repair of the sports stadium boundary wall, the Public Works Department was asked to coordinate with the District Sports Officer and prepare an estimate.

Sharma directed all officials to submit action-taken reports promptly, saying grievances must be addressed on priority and that negligence in execution of works would not be tolerated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vivek Arya, SDM Kalka Sanyam Garg, District Development and Panchayats Officer Vishal Parashar, District Divisional Forest Officer Vishal Kaushik, BDPO Vinay Pratap, Kalka Tehsildar Nikhil Singla, Charnia Sarpanch Savita, Sarpanch Association President Karan Singh, Karanpur Sarpanch Jayram, Jholuwal Sarpanch Mandeep, and Zila Parishad member Rajinder Singh were present.