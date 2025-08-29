Panchkula DC issues advisory for general public in view of heavy rain
Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has issued an advisory for the residents of Panchkula in view of continuous rain over the past few days and the likelihood of heavy showers in the coming days.
The administration has cautioned that the Morni region, comprising 14 revenue estates, is highly sensitive to landslides and road blockages. People living in these areas have been urged to remain alert, while visitors have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Citizens have also been strictly warned to stay away from rivers, particularly the Tangri, Ghaggar and Kaushalya, as well as from drains and other water bodies, where sudden rise in water level, flash floods and waterlogging is possible.
The bridge linking the Barwala Industrial Area (HSIIDC) to villages such as Khatauli has suffered damage in the downpour and people have been asked to use alternative routes. Gaushala (cattle shelter) committees have been reminded to ensure sufficient stocks of fodder, medicines and essential items. Low-lying areas are expected to face waterlogging, while hilly terrain in the district remains vulnerable to landslides. Travellers have, therefore, been advised to exercise utmost caution and avoid sensitive routes.
The Deputy Commissioner has urged residents to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued from time to time by the district administration and the police. She said the administration is closely monitoring the situation, has taken all necessary measures to safeguard lives and property, and is working to restore road connectivity where required.
Citizens have been requested to cooperate fully and report emergencies through the District Flood Control Helpline at 0172-256 2135.
