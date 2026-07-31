Panchkula DC orders action on water, transformer issues

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma heard 17 complaints from district residents at a Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat auditorium on Thursday. He resolved most of the grievances on the spot and directed officials to act promptly on the remaining cases.

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Among the key complaints, a representative from Surajpur village sought the installation of a tubewell to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water. He said a delegation of villagers had earlier met officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, but the work had yet to begin. The Deputy Commissioner directed department officials to visit the village immediately and submit a report at the earliest to ensure a permanent solution.

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A resident of Kherawali in Kalka raised a serious safety concern, saying a power transformer had been installed on his residential premises for several years, with overhead electricity lines passing directly above his house, posing a constant risk of accidents. He said repeated requests to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to relocate the transformer had gone unheeded. Taking note of the complaint, the Deputy Commissioner directed power utility officials to inspect the site without delay and take the necessary action.

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Residents of Mahespur village also complained that an iron gate had been installed without departmental permission near a house in Sector 21, opposite Hotel Indian Palace, and remained locked round the clock, creating a possible obstruction for ambulances and fire tenders during emergencies. Despite repeated requests to remove the gate, no action had been taken, they said. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials of the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Sharma said Samadhan Shivirs are held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to noon at the Mini Secretariat auditorium on the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Officials from all district departments attend the camps to address public grievances on priority. He added that the CM regularly reviews the disposal of complaints through video conferences with officials conducting these shivirs.

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The DC directed all officers to resolve public grievances on priority without unnecessary delay. He also urged residents to bring their problems to the Samadhan Shivirs for quick, transparent and effective resolution.