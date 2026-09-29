Overloaded dumpers, vehicles with obscured number plates to get impounded, challaned in Panchkula

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Tuesday directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to challan and impound overloaded dumpers and vehicles whose number plates are obscured by dust and mud, as part of measures to strengthen road safety in Panchkula.

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee and Safe School Vehicle Policy at the Mini-Secretariat, Sharma also directed the RTA to intensify enforcement against school buses failing to meet prescribed safety norms.

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RTA Secretary Hairatjit Kaur informed the meeting that 48 school buses had been inspected and eight challaned for violations. During August, the department also issued 89 challans to overloaded dumpers, 25 for vehicles operating without paying tax and 14 for violations related to High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

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Reviewing road safety measures, Sharma directed officials to repair non-functional CCTV cameras at various locations at the earliest. He also ordered that people should not be allowed to beg at traffic signals and directed action against taxis and private passenger vehicles parked around Old Panchkula, citing congestion and the resulting risk of accidents.

Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, the DC ordered regular inspection of all school buses and stressed that they must have prescribed child-safety equipment and first-aid kits. The RTA was directed to issue maximum challans and take strict action against buses failing to meet the required norms.

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Sharma directed the police to focus on students travelling to schools and colleges and ensure compliance with traffic rules. He asked ACP Surendra Singh to intensify challaning of wrong-side driving and riding without helmets and simultaneously conduct awareness activities for young people.

He also directed the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) and police to inspect Sectors 11, 15, 10 and 14 to assess whether additional traffic signals were required. A report has been sought at the earliest so that, where required, traffic lights can be installed to check wrong-side driving.

Taking note of traffic congestion near Ram Dairy Sweets, Sharma directed the local police station in-charge to meet the shop owner and ensure proper parking arrangements or deploy staff to regulate vehicles and keep traffic moving.

He also directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clean the area under the Majri Chowk flyover and remove old plastic pots to improve the condition of the junction.

The DC directed all departments to submit their action-taken reports within 10 days. He also reviewed the condition of roads and footpaths in Industrial Area Phase I and II and was informed by the concerned HSIIDC official that tenders had been floated for the repair work, which would begin soon.

All concerned departments were directed to ensure timely repair of roads in their respective areas. Road agencies were also asked to install necessary signboards and carry out road markings wherever required.

Sharma said the District Road Safety Committee and Safe School Vehicle Policy aimed to prevent road accidents and reduce fatalities. He stressed the importance of immediate first aid and timely transportation of accident victims to the nearest health facility to improve the chances of saving lives.