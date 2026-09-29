DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula DC orders crackdown on tobacco sales near educational institutions

Panchkula DC orders crackdown on tobacco sales near educational institutions

He also ordered a special checking drive at hookah bars across the district

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:46 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchkula DC Satpal Sharma. File photo
Advertisement

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to strictly monitor the sale of cigarettes, bidis and other tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions and take action under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, against violations.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level coordination committee for the tobacco control programme at Mini-Secretariat, Sharma said protecting children from substance abuse was a collective responsibility and that any activity putting their future at risk would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

He directed police and other concerned departments to conduct random checks in and around schools, particularly during lunch breaks and at dispersal time, within a 100-metre radius. The checks are also aimed at preventing the sale of intoxicating substances by vendors operating under the guise of selling food items.

Advertisement

Sharma directed officials to pay particular attention to students of Classes 9 to 12 and ensure they were not being exposed to or becoming addicted to intoxicants.

He also ordered a special checking drive at hookah bars across the district. Strict action should be taken against establishments found serving intoxicants under the guise of operating hookah bars, he said.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner further directed officials to challan people found smoking at public places. Under the COTPA, smoking is prohibited at hotels, railway stations, government and private offices, bus stands, cinema halls, schools, colleges and other public places. Violators can face a fine of up to Rs 200, he said.

Officials were directed to conduct regular inspections and raids within their jurisdictions and ensure challans against those smoking at prohibited public places. Health Department was asked to intensify awareness campaigns through banners, posters and pamphlets highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco and smoking.

Sharma also directed all public offices, institutions and other public places to prominently display signs stating that smoking was prohibited to improve awareness and compliance with tobacco-control laws.

District Tobacco Control Programme nodal officer Dr Sandeep Jain said smoking and consumption of tobacco, gutka and khaini could cause serious health problems, including asthma, respiratory problems, persistent cough, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, eye irritation and cataracts.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kalka Sanyam Garg, Senior Drug Control Officer Praveen Kumar, Panchkula Tehsildar Suresh Kumar and officials from the Women and Child Development, Education and Food Safety departments attended the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts