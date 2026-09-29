Panchkula DC orders crackdown on tobacco sales near educational institutions

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to strictly monitor the sale of cigarettes, bidis and other tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions and take action under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, against violations.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level coordination committee for the tobacco control programme at Mini-Secretariat, Sharma said protecting children from substance abuse was a collective responsibility and that any activity putting their future at risk would not be tolerated.

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He directed police and other concerned departments to conduct random checks in and around schools, particularly during lunch breaks and at dispersal time, within a 100-metre radius. The checks are also aimed at preventing the sale of intoxicating substances by vendors operating under the guise of selling food items.

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Sharma directed officials to pay particular attention to students of Classes 9 to 12 and ensure they were not being exposed to or becoming addicted to intoxicants.

He also ordered a special checking drive at hookah bars across the district. Strict action should be taken against establishments found serving intoxicants under the guise of operating hookah bars, he said.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed officials to challan people found smoking at public places. Under the COTPA, smoking is prohibited at hotels, railway stations, government and private offices, bus stands, cinema halls, schools, colleges and other public places. Violators can face a fine of up to Rs 200, he said.

Officials were directed to conduct regular inspections and raids within their jurisdictions and ensure challans against those smoking at prohibited public places. Health Department was asked to intensify awareness campaigns through banners, posters and pamphlets highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco and smoking.

Sharma also directed all public offices, institutions and other public places to prominently display signs stating that smoking was prohibited to improve awareness and compliance with tobacco-control laws.

District Tobacco Control Programme nodal officer Dr Sandeep Jain said smoking and consumption of tobacco, gutka and khaini could cause serious health problems, including asthma, respiratory problems, persistent cough, heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, eye irritation and cataracts.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kalka Sanyam Garg, Senior Drug Control Officer Praveen Kumar, Panchkula Tehsildar Suresh Kumar and officials from the Women and Child Development, Education and Food Safety departments attended the meeting.