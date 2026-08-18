Panchkula DC orders probe into construction on drain

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Monday took cognisance of an alleged illegal construction on a rainwater drain in Chandikotla village and directed the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation to inspect the site and submit a report.

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The direction came during a Samadhan Shivir, where Sharma heard two complaints and directed the officers concerned to resolve them on priority.

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In the second case, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) concerned to inspect the matter and submit a report at the earliest after a resident of Ratewali village raised a complaint regarding a security refund pending with the Electricity Department.

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The SDO was also directed to respond to the complainant over the refund.

Resolve complaints by Thursday, officials told

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The Deputy Commissioner earlier reviewed pending complaints received on the CM Window, and directed all officers to resolve them by Thursday. The Samadhan Shivir is held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon at the Deputy Commissioner’s office as per government directions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joins the camp through videoconferencing and monitors the action taken on the complaints.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents to visit the camp for the redress of their grievances.