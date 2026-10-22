Panchkula DC orders probe into police inaction despite FIR, seeks report from DCP

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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to investigate a complaint alleging police inaction, including failure to arrest the accused despite the registration of an FIR, and submit a report for further action.

The complaint was raised during a Samadhan Shivir held at the Mini Secretariat here on Thursday, where the DC heard residents’ grievances and directed the concerned officials to resolve them on priority.

Sharma said Samadhan Shivirs were being held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office every Monday and Thursday, from 10 am to noon on working days, to ensure the timely resolution of public grievances.

He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also joined the sessions through video conferencing and monitored the action taken on complaints received from the public.

The DC directed all departments to address grievances without delay and urged residents to attend the Samadhan Shivirs to seek an early resolution of their problems.

The meeting was attended by SDM Mannat Rana, City Magistrate Jagriti, DDPO Vishal Parashar and officials from the police, health, education, revenue, excise and taxation, forest and other departments.