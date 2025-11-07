Panchkula DC orders removal of debris from Sector 21

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to inspect Sector 21 and remove construction debris from the area following a complaint received during the district’s Samadhan Shivir.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of a request by resident Vedpal regarding road repairs and debris removal in Sector 21, the Deputy Commissioner instructed HSVP officials to visit the site, prepare a report and ensure immediate action.

Advertisement

During the camp held today at the Mini Secretariat’s auditorium, Sharma heard the grievances of nine residents and directed concerned officials to resolve each issue within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

The DC further emphasised that all officers must address all public complaints received in these camps with seriousness and efficiency.

In Panchkula district, the grievance camps are held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon at the Mini Secretariat. The DC urged residents to actively participate in the Samadhan Shivir.