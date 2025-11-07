DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula DC orders removal of debris from Sector 21

Panchkula DC orders removal of debris from Sector 21

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:41 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to inspect Sector 21 and remove construction debris from the area following a complaint received during the district’s Samadhan Shivir.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of a request by resident Vedpal regarding road repairs and debris removal in Sector 21, the Deputy Commissioner instructed HSVP officials to visit the site, prepare a report and ensure immediate action.

Advertisement

During the camp held today at the Mini Secretariat’s auditorium, Sharma heard the grievances of nine residents and directed concerned officials to resolve each issue within the stipulated timeframe.

Advertisement

The DC further emphasised that all officers must address all public complaints received in these camps with seriousness and efficiency.

In Panchkula district, the grievance camps are held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 noon at the Mini Secretariat. The DC urged residents to actively participate in the Samadhan Shivir.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts