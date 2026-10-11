Panchkula DC orders repair of Kami village roads in 3 days

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the PWD (B&R) Executive Engineer to complete filling of potholes on village roads in Kami within three days, and said a team would be sent to inspect the roads after that period.

The directions came during a night stay programme held on Friday night at Government High School, Kami, in Barwala block, under the Haryana Government’s initiative of hearing villagers’ problems at their doorstep. Sharma heard 20 complaints covering old-age pension, Parivar Pehchan Patra, removal of encroachment from firni, a stadium, drinking water pipeline, tubewell, road repair, paving of kutcha paths, a drain, vaccination of stray dogs, shifting of an electricity pole and sanitation.

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Sharma directed the SHO to act strictly against those supplying milk illegally from Punjab. He asked the SHO, Kami, to run a drive to challan and impound the vehicles with no number plates used for milk sales, saying no compromise on milk quality would be tolerated and that anyone found endangering citizens’ health would face strict action.

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This follows his surprise inspection on October 6 at Mankya village near Ramgarh, where Punjab-registered vehicles carrying milk were stopped and samples sent for laboratory testing.

Sharma asked the officials to submit reports at the earliest on all complaints received and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He appealed to the villagers with pending problems to attend the Samadhan Shivir held every Monday and Thursday at the district headquarters.

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On a villager’s demand to remove a pole in front of his house, the DC directed the Electricity Department official to inspect immediately and shift it the next day. Taking note of a dispute over a 20-foot drain, he directed the sarpanch to get it built at the earliest. He directed the department concerned to vaccinate the stray dogs on villagers’ complaints.

SDM Panchkula Mannat Rana, City Magistrate Jagriti, Forest Range Officer Vishal Kaushik, DDPO Vishal Parashar, Naib Tehsildar Barwala Sanjeev Atri and officials of various departments were present, along with Kami Sarpanch Charanjit Singh, Sundarpur Sarpanch Subhash Dhiman, village notables and BJP representatives.