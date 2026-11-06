Panchkula DC orders sampling of sweets, warns against adulteration

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the SDMs of Panchkula and Kalka to conduct sampling of sweets, paneer and other food items across the district ahead of Diwali, warning that adulteration and the sale of expired products will not be tolerated.

Sharma said strict action would be taken against vendors found compromising food quality or putting public health at risk. Residents have been urged to immediately report any instance of adulterated or expired food being sold to the administrative teams or the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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The administration will ensure that such products are destroyed and action taken against the sellers, he said. Highlighting the increased demand for sweets, mawa, paneer, desi ghee and other food products during Diwali, Sharma asked shopkeepers and food businesses to avoid selling counterfeit or substandard items.

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He directed sweet shop owners to prepare food according to demand and avoid storing it for long periods. Hygiene must be maintained during preparation, with staff required to wear gloves and caps.

The DC also ordered close monitoring of commonly consumed products, including milk, mawa, sweets, dry fruits, chocolates and branded sweets. The manufacturing and expiry dates must be clearly displayed on all sweets and food items. Sharma urged consumers to check manufacturing and expiry dates, quality and hygiene while purchasing food products. He said the district administration was committed to ensuring the availability of safe and hygienic food.

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DC orders probe into alleged illegal pole

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed the electricity department’s Executive Engineer to inspect the site and submit a report on a Batod resident’s complaint about a high-voltage power line and an allegedly illegal electricity pole outside his house.

The direction was issued during a Samadhan Shivir held at the District Secretariat, where the DC heard two complaints and instructed officials to resolve them promptly and on priority.

Taking up another complaint concerning land in Garida, Charania and Khokhra villages acquired by the Railways and the recording of mutations, Sharma directed the Panchkula Tehsildar to coordinate with the Kalka Tehsildar and submit a report.

Sharma said Samadhan Shivirs were being held on the Haryana Government’s directions to ensure speedy resolution of public grievances. The camps are organised every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to noon at the District Secretariat.

He directed officials to resolve complaints without delay, adding that the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini personally monitors the camps and reviews the work completed by district administrations. He warned that negligence would not be tolerated. The City Magistrate Jagriti, Tehsildar Suresh Kumar, LDM Vinod Kumar and officials from various departments attended the camp.