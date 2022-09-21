Panchkula DC orders surprise inspection at mining sites

Panchkula, September 20
The district administration today issued directions for carrying out surprise raids at mining sites during night.
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik ordered this while presiding over a meeting of the district-level task force committee constituted on mining. He also issued direction for a stock verification of all screening plants in Panchkula.
Kaushik directed the officials concerned to register an FIR against the violators for mining on Panchayati land without the permission of the Panchayat and without giving the lease amount. He directed the mining officer to share the names of the contractors and the time limit of the lease with all officials so that proper inspection could be done.
He also directed the sub-divisional level task force committees of Panchkula and Kalka to inspect the mining sites at night and submit their reports in 15 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...