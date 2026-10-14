Panchkula DC orders swift action on sexual abuse plaints

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that complaints before the local committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, are disposed of within the prescribed timelines.

He was chairing a meeting of the committee, in which its functioning was also reviewed.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said transparency, impartiality and confidentiality must be maintained at every stage. The process, he said, must be fair and sensitive to complainants while protecting the confidentiality of all parties. He directed the committee to discharge its duties diligently.