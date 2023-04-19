Panchkula DC reviews criminal cases

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

At a meeting held at the Mini-Secretariat today, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni reviewed progress made in 43 old and four new criminal cases.

Dr Soni reviewed serious criminal cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, IT Act, Arms Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. She directed the officials concerned to expedite the investigation and dispose of the cases at the earliest.