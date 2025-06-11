Panchkula DCP reviews general parade, inspects Police Lines facilities

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta conducted a comprehensive inspection at the Police Lines in Sector 26, beginning with a detailed review of the general parade.

The parade, commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikram Nehra, was aimed at assessing the discipline, coordination, and operational readiness of Panchkula’s police personnel.

Gupta attentively observed the turnout, physical discipline, and commanding abilities of officers on parade. She expressed appreciation for the professionalism displayed and underscored the importance of a disciplined force in upholding effective law and order. Notably, she acknowledged and encouraged the active participation of women police officers.

Following the parade, the DCP conducted a thorough inspection of Police Lines facilities, including the armoury, barracks, police canteen, and mess hall. She paid special attention to cleanliness, infrastructure maintenance, and the availability of basic resources. Specific directives were issued to ensure regular upkeep of weapons and facilities, provision of quality goods at reasonable prices in the canteen, and the serving of nutritious, hygienic meals in the mess.

In a bid to strengthen internal communication, Gupta held one-on-one interaction sessions with police personnel to listen to their personal and departmental concerns. Officers were invited to present their issues individually, and the DCP directed the concerned officials to address these matters promptly.

The visit also featured a special riot control mock drill. Designed to simulate public order emergencies such as riots, the drill tested the force’s tactical preparedness. Officers participated using riot control helmets, shields, batons, tear gas launchers, body armour, and other specialised equipment. The exercise highlighted strategies for effective crowd control, use of force within legal limits, and swift response to volatile situations.