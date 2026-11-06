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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula deploys 773 cops, sets up 34 checkpoints ahead of Diwali

Panchkula deploys 773 cops, sets up 34 checkpoints ahead of Diwali

20 ERVs, 29 police riders, 12 PCR vehicles and three SWAT commandos to remain on duty; green crackers permitted only during designated hours on November 7 and 8

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:18 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police has stepped up security ahead of Diwali, deploying 773 personnel across the district and setting up 34 checkpoints to maintain law and order during the festive season. Representative image/iStock
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Panchkula Police has stepped up security ahead of Diwali, deploying 773 personnel across the district and setting up 34 checkpoints to maintain law and order during the festive season.

The security arrangements include 20 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), 29 police riders, 12 PCR vehicles and three SWAT commandos. Continuous surveillance and checking will be carried out at all checkpoints.

All ACPs, Station House Officers, police post in-charges and Crime Branch in-charges have been directed to maintain special vigil, intensify patrolling and thoroughly check suspicious vehicles and individuals.

DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh said only green crackers would be permitted on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm.

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The manufacture, sale and use of series crackers and crackers containing barium salts have been prohibited. Temporary licence holders can sell firecrackers only at locations designated by the Deputy Commissioner.

Bursting firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, schools, courts, religious places and other silent zones has also been prohibited, she added.

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