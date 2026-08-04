Panchkula Deputy Commissioner seeks report on electric shock incident

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma today took cognisance of a complaint regarding an electric shock incident raised at the Samadhan Shivir and directed the official concerned to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

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The DC was hearing public grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the district secretariat auditorium here today. He heard 12 complaints on various issues and directed the officials concerned to resolve them on a priority basis.

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Taking serious note of the matter, the DC directed the Municipal Corporation, Electricity Department, PMDA and HSVP to ensure that electric poles and open wires, which pose a risk of electric shock to residents, are repaired during the monsoon season to prevent any untoward incident.

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On a complaint regarding street repair and a drinking water problem in Raipur Rani, Sharma directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officer to inspect the site immediately and submit a report, and asked the official concerned of the Public Health Engineering Department to resolve the drinking water problem at the earliest.

The DC said the Samadhan Shivirs, held on government directions, are conducted at the Deputy Commissioner’s office every Monday and Thursday (working days) from 10 am to 12 noon, and ensure prompt redressal of residents’ problems.

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He said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joins the Samadhan Shivirs through video conferencing and personally monitors the action taken on complaints received.

He directed all officials to resolve residents’ problems without delay and appealed to district residents to approach the Samadhan Shivir for early resolution of their issues.