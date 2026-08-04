DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Deputy Commissioner seeks report on electric shock incident

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner seeks report on electric shock incident

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma today took cognisance of a complaint regarding an electric shock incident raised at the Samadhan Shivir and directed the official concerned to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

Advertisement

The DC was hearing public grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the district secretariat auditorium here today. He heard 12 complaints on various issues and directed the officials concerned to resolve them on a priority basis.

Advertisement

Taking serious note of the matter, the DC directed the Municipal Corporation, Electricity Department, PMDA and HSVP to ensure that electric poles and open wires, which pose a risk of electric shock to residents, are repaired during the monsoon season to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

On a complaint regarding street repair and a drinking water problem in Raipur Rani, Sharma directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officer to inspect the site immediately and submit a report, and asked the official concerned of the Public Health Engineering Department to resolve the drinking water problem at the earliest.

The DC said the Samadhan Shivirs, held on government directions, are conducted at the Deputy Commissioner’s office every Monday and Thursday (working days) from 10 am to 12 noon, and ensure prompt redressal of residents’ problems.

Advertisement

He said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joins the Samadhan Shivirs through video conferencing and personally monitors the action taken on complaints received.

He directed all officials to resolve residents’ problems without delay and appealed to district residents to approach the Samadhan Shivir for early resolution of their issues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts