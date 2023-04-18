Panchkula developing as industrial hub: Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 17

Panchkula is gradually developing as an industrial hub.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta stated this while presiding over a programme jointly organised by India Dinbhar and the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday.

Gupta said Panchkula’s industry was being recognised not only in the country but abroad as well. Products manufactured here were being supplied by companies to many countries, including the US and Canada, he said.

Gupta said Panchkula was gradually developing as an industrial hub and had now now started expanding in the Barwala area also. He said there were over 350 industries in Panchkula district.

On the occasion, he honoured eight entrepreneurs of Panchkula, including Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Rawal Estate Group, Madhuri Goyal, MD, AK Shuttering, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, MD Cheema Boilers Limited.