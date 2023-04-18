Panchkula developing as industrial hub: Gian Chand Gupta

Panchkula, April 17
Panchkula is gradually developing as an industrial hub.
Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta stated this while presiding over a programme jointly organised by India Dinbhar and the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday.
Gupta said Panchkula’s industry was being recognised not only in the country but abroad as well. Products manufactured here were being supplied by companies to many countries, including the US and Canada, he said.
Gupta said Panchkula was gradually developing as an industrial hub and had now now started expanding in the Barwala area also. He said there were over 350 industries in Panchkula district.
On the occasion, he honoured eight entrepreneurs of Panchkula, including Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Rawal Estate Group, Madhuri Goyal, MD, AK Shuttering, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, MD Cheema Boilers Limited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect