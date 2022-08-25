Panchkula: District panel to scrutinise applications

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 24

The district administration has constituted the District-level Scrutiny Committee (DLSC) to look into applications for providing essential services and civic amenities in infrastructure-deficient areas for the regularisation of illegal colonies outside the municipal limits in the district.

While the Deputy Commissioner is the chairman of the DLSC, the District Town Planner will be its convener. The members include the Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad; the District Development and Panchayats Officer (DDPO), the XEN, Public Works (Building and Roads), the XEN Public Health Engineering Department, the District Fire Officer, the XEN, Panchayati Raj and Tehsildar, in office of Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said developers or residents welfare associations (RWAs) could submit applications for declaring their area as civil amenities and infrastructure-deficient areas within a period of six months.

Kaushik said the essential services and civic amenities would be provided under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas outside Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act, 2021. The policy would be applicable only where plots have been sold/build up before July 1, 2022. The Haryana Rural Development Authority would be the development agency, he added.

Kaushik said the developer concerned or the resident welfare association would submit an application with the development agency for declaring their area as civil amenities and infrastructure-deficient within a period of six months from the date of notification of this policy. Thereafter, no application would be entertained. Only after fulfilling all requirements of the policy as well as making full and final payment of charges, a colony/area would be declared as civil amenities and infrastructure-deficient.

A meeting held in this connection here was also told that colonies, which would not submit applications, would remain as unauthorised/illegal and action would be taken by the competent authority against these. No connection for water supply and other services such as sewerage, drainage and electricity would be provided in those colonies and areas.

