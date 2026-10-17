Panchkula doctors train residents in CPR

The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA), Panchkula, held a walkathon on Friday to mark the World Anaesthesia Day, and trained residents in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at parks across the city.

The walkathon began at Gita Chowk and ended at Town Park, Sector 5. Doctors, anaesthesiologists, healthcare professionals from the city hospitals and public took part.

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At the park sessions, physicians and anaesthesiologists from leading hospitals spoke on safe anaesthesia practices, intensive care unit (ICU) services, pain management and emergency treatment. Residents were told that starting CPR promptly after a cardiac arrest can significantly improve a person’s chances of survival. Participants were also taught to recognise warning signs of a medical emergency.

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World Anaesthesia Day is observed every year on October 16. Anaesthesiologists are responsible for pre-operative assessment, monitoring during surgery and post-operative pain management, besides managing critically ill patients in ICUs.