Panchkula: Establish offices at panchayat level , demand ADOs

Panchkula, November 7

Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) held a protest at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare today against the rationalisation commission’s proposals for rationalising staff and demanded the establishment of departmental offices at panchayat level in the state.

Over 200 Agriculture Development Officers associated with the Haryana Agricultural Development Officers Organisation gathered at the office. They said the State Government and the Department of Agriculture had failed to function in the interest of farmers as they were about to eliminate the posts of Agriculture Development Officers.

Citing a departmental report, which they said will be tabled during a meeting on Wednesday, the association members said the department was aiming to shut agriculture clinics functional at the panchayat level and eliminate posts of agriculture officers at block levels. They said the new step of rationalising staff will lead to the elimination of over 550 posts of agriculture officers.

Dr. Mukesh Bhankhar from the association said the state would thus end up creating a gap between the farmers and the agriculture officers.

He said this will result in the sale of fertilisers in excess and will leave gullible farmers at the receiving end. Association president Dr. Sushil Goyat said they submitted a memorandum to the department and said they will intensify their protest in case their demands are not considered with sincerity.

