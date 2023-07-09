Panchkula ex-councillor booked for rape

Panchkula, July 8
A former councillor of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has been booked for rape.
In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Panchkula, alleged that she had strained relationship with her husband and the suspect, Ravikant Swami, exploited the situation.
She stated that the suspect made physical relation with her and used her objectionable photographs and videos to threaten her and her family. She added that the suspect involved her in political activities and blackmailed her.
On her complaint, the police registered a case against the suspect under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.
