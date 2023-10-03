Panchkula: Extension lecturers’ march foiled

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 2

The state government, along with the Panchkula administration here today, stopped extension lecturers, working in various government colleges in Haryana, from staging a protest march in Sector 5 of the city.

Expressing their anger, the lecturers said they had informed the Deputy Commissioner about their planned protest. Thousands of extension lecturers and their families had gathered at the protest site today, but due to the government, they were not allowed to stage their protest.

Hundreds of lecturers were forcefully packed into buses and dropped off at locations far from the city. Those who escaped arrest gathered at a park near the Mata Mansa Devi temple and raised slogans against the government.

Dr Charan Singh Grover said the number of extension lectures in government colleges in Haryana was around 2,000, out of which around 1,200 were women. He said these lecturers had been working on an honorarium of Rs 150 to 250 per lecture from 2010 to 2017 and had supported the government in times of crisis. Now, about 40 percent of them are not eligible for regular government jobs as they have crossed the age limit for filling out the form, he said.

Dr Sumer Singh said that from time to time, the state governments had regularised the contractual employees, and the present government should do the same. Dr Saroj Dahiya said their demands included regularisation of services, arrears from January 2016 to 2019, and state-level seniority.

On behalf of the administration, ACP Ram Kumar said a meeting of the delegation of lecturers is scheduled for October 3 with Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar.

