Panchkula faces 6 power cuts

Panchkula, April 28
Inverter-free Panchkula is a distant dream for residents who faced at least six unscheduled power cuts today.
As the power situation is deteriorating with each passing day, residents said their misery only heightened as they continued to face sweltering heat in the ongoing summer. RWAs’ representatives have been frequenting to Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) offices for relief, but to no avail.
In a communication to residents, the UHBVN had recently announced that the city was expected to face unscheduled cuts in the coming days due to power shortage in the state and the country. Subsequently, residents have asked the authorities to at least schedule power cuts so that they could plan their day-to-day activities accordingly. Terming the situation pathetic, SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, said the first power cut was imposed at 1:37 am today, and by 7 pm, they had been hit by a total of six power cuts. “I don’t know how many more will be imposed in the remaining day,” Nayar said.
“There have been frequent power cuts in almost every sector for the past over a week. Is this how they (authorities) aim to make Panchkula inverter-free,” he added.
“The power outages directly impact the morning and evening water supply, leaving residents without the basic need for survival,” he further stated.
Last year, state Power Minister Ranjit Singh had stated that the government was planning to provide uninterrupted supply to make Gururgram and Panchkula inverter-free cities.
