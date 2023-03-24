Panchkula F&CC gives nod to Rs 25-cr works

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

The Finance and Contracts Committee of the Municipal Corporation approved development works worth Rs 25 crore during a meeting held here today.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Virender Singh Lather, the Superintending Engineer, the Executive Engineer and councillors Sunit Singla and Gurmel Kaur.

Divulging details of the meeting, the Mayor said a sum of Rs 2.33 crore was sanctioned for roads in ward number 10 in Sector 12.

He said a concrete road would come up along the Sector 19 underpass and a new pipeline for drainage of water would be laid. Due to lack of proper drainage system, rainwater got accumulated in the underpass, causing problems to commuters. A sum of Rs 1.45 crore would be spent on the work.

Goyal said sanction was given to the construction of roads in ward number 10 at Sector 12-A at the cost of Rs 2.32 crore. Besides, recarpeting of internal roads would be done in ward number 17, Sector 25, at a cost of Rs 2.83 crore. In ward number 18, Sector 26, roads would be recarpeted at a cost of Rs 3.70 crore, he added.

The Mayor said construction of community centres at some places, including Chandimandir, was discussed and officials informed that estimates were being prepared for the purpose.

He added that a tender had been floated for setting up a community centre at Mansa Devi Complex.

The XEN said Rs 2.49 crore were sanctioned for the construction of a cattle shed at Kot village and a sum of Rs 2.43 crore was approved for the construction of Bharat Mata Mandir on the cattle shed complex. The approval was given to float a tender for making RDF from garbage at Jhuriwala.

Goyal said he has asked for floating a tender for fencing the land falling under the MC. Instructions were given to install compost pit and rainwater harvesting system in some parks, he added.