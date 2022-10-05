Panchkula feted for tap water feat

Panchkula, October 4
The Centre has honoured the district with the Jal Jeevan Award-2022 for prematurely completing the goal of providing tap water to each household in rural areas.
Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi and Vikas Lather, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, received the award on behalf of the district administration at a programme held in Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
DC Mahavir Kaushik said Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honoured the SDM and the Executive Engineer with citations. President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the event.
