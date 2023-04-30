Panchkula firm manager in police net for making off with Rs 8 lakh from office

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 29

The police today claimed to have arrested a person who had stolen Rs 8 lakh from the office of a company in Sector 8 in which he worked as a manager.

The suspect has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon in Mohali district.

The police spokesman said Neeraj, a resident of Sector 8, in his complaint to the police, had stated that he was running a construction company. On April 18, he had withdrawn Rs 8 lakh in cash from bank and kept it in the office locker. He said later when he checked the locker, he found the cash missing.

A case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 7 police station.

The police said during investigation, they questioned the employees of the company and found one of them a suspect On further questioning, the suspect revealed that he had stolen the amount after which he was arrested.

The police recovered the amount from him and produced him in court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

Inspector Sombir Dhaka, SHO, Sector 7 police station, said the suspect revealed his involvement in two more theft cases. The police said the suspect disclosed that he stole a mobile phone from the General Hospital in Sector 6 on April 18 and a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh on April 24.