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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula follows Chandigarh with automated mutation service

Panchkula follows Chandigarh with automated mutation service

Dedicated online portal to allow citizens to lodge complaints over pending mutations

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:43 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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After Chandigarh, which had become the first to introduce the service in July last year, Panchkula is also all set to roll out an auto-mutation system to make revenue services simpler, transparent, accountable and time-bound, ensuring mutation (intkal) after registration is completed within a fixed timeline without citizens having to make repeated visits to tehsil offices.

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Sharing this, Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said the new system fixes clear timelines for each level of the mutation process, with automatic escalation if no action is taken.

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He said the mechanism ensures mutation does not remain stuck at any one level and that action is taken in a time-bound manner at every stage.

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Sharma said a dedicated online portal will also be launched for citizens to file complaints regarding pending mutations, along with supporting documents. Once a complaint is received, the concerned department will act within 10 days—either issuing the mutation copy, or, where it cannot be carried out, a speaking order from the CRO clearly stating the rule or reason for rejection and the further course of action available, he said. He added that the intent was to give citizens a written, reasoned decision rather than a verbal refusal.

Sharma further said the government is also working to digitise jamabandi, mutation, digitally signed registries and other revenue records, making them available to citizens at home or through nearby CSC centres, along with simplifying correction of minor errors and making processes like taqseem more transparent and time-bound.

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Sharma added all concerned officials and staff will be directed to act within the prescribed timelines, and that any genuine technical or operational difficulty faced during the initial phase of the new system, or any constructive suggestion, could be brought to the department’s notice for early resolution.

He said the government’s objective is to minimise human intervention in revenue services, increase transparency, and ensure citizens receive services within a fixed time frame, adding that technology is meant to simplify processes for citizens, not complicate them.

Mutation Timeline

StageDuration/Timeline
Patwari’s loginDays 1–4
Auto-forwarded to KanungoBy Day 5 (2 days for action)
Auto-forwarded to CROBy Day 7 (4 days for action)
Auto-recorded in JamabandiBy Day 11, if no action is taken

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