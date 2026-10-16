Panchkula gives vehicle owners till October 31 to fix number plates

Vehicle owners in Panchkula have until October 31 to fix defective, covered or tampered number plates and ensure their vehicles have High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) as prescribed. The police will launch strict enforcement from November 1 against violations.

The advisory covers vehicles running without number plates, those with registration numbers concealed by mud or tape, tampered plates and vehicles not fitted with HSRPs meeting prescribed standards.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain has directed traffic police teams to keep a close watch on violators and take action as per the law. He said clear, compliant number plates were essential to identify vehicles and help prevent crime.

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The police have also begun an awareness drive to give vehicle owners time to comply before enforcement starts. Teams from the City Traffic Police and Surajpur Traffic Police visited different areas on Friday, informing drivers about the requirements and urging them to get their number plates corrected before the deadline.

Nain said criminals and anti-social elements sometimes concealed or tampered with registration numbers to evade detection. He appealed to vehicle owners to comply by October 31 to avoid action from November 1.