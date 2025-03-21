Panchkula golfer Brijesh clinches PGTI crown

Panchkula’s Brijesh Kumar saved his best for the last as he posted the best score of 5-under 67 to register an incredible come-from-behind victory on the final day of the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025, being played at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala.

The 25-year-old Kumar (68-70-67), who was tied fourth overnight four shots off the lead, finished with a winning total of 11-under 205 to triumph with a two-shot margin over the field.

Having missed the cut in the season-opener staged in Gurugram last week, he turned his season around and picked up a winner’s cheque worth Rs 2,54,300 that propelled him to joint first in the PGTI Order of Merit along with Rajesh Kumar Gautam.

Delhi’s Ajay Baisoya (67-67-73), the overnight leader by three shots, returned a 73 on Thursday to end the week as runner-up at 9-under 207. Rookie Rohit Narwal (70-67-71) of Karnal secured third place at 8-under 208 after posting a third round of 71. Kapurthala’s Ashbeer Saini, playing at his home course, carded a 72 in the last round to take sixth place at four-under 212.

Kumar, playing his third season as a professional, had a strong front-nine on Thursday where he scored three birdies which included two outstanding recovery shots from the bunkers. Kumar, who has an ‘A’ card on the main tour of the PGTI this season, then worked some magic with his chipping that earned him birdies on the 11th and 14th and helped him get away with a bogey from a very tough situation on the 12th where it could’ve been worse for him.

“My wedge shots have always been my strength and today my wedge shots were the highlight of my round as I made three good up and downs from the bunker. My putting was also quite sharp. Interestingly, my roommate this week was Ajay Baisoya and both of us kept encouraging each other to win when we spoke in the evening after the rounds,” said Kumar.

Baisoya, who made three birdies in exchange for a bogey till the 11th hole, slipped thereafter as he dropped two double-bogeys while picking up just one birdie on the last seven holes.