DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula horror: CCTV shows Class 3 student thrashing KG girl, 6, with stones, flower pot

Panchkula horror: CCTV shows Class 3 student thrashing KG girl, 6, with stones, flower pot

article_Author
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:34 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6-year-old girl brutally assaulted at Panchkula Government School; Family questions security protocols. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

A six-year-old girl student was allegedly assaulted at a government school in Panchkula by a third-grade student. The family has questioned the school's security arrangements, claiming the accused third-grade student himself led them to the injured, unconscious girl, and asking why no one noticed the alleged attack despite CCTV cameras monitored from the principal's office.  The family alleged that a third-grade student lured the girl to the first floor under the pretext that her father had called for her, and it was there that she was subjected to a brutal assault. They have also raised concerns regarding the school's CCTV surveillance.  The family alleged that the very same third-grade student accused of assaulting the girl was the one who led them to her, where she lay injured and unconscious inside the school premises.

The girl's uncle claimed that when the family arrived at the school searching for her, it was this third-grade student who took them to where she was.

Advertisement

"This incident serves as a lesson for all schools. It's crucial, because if such incidents occur—despite having so many schools and so many teachers—then no one will want to send their children to school. Whether it's a private school or a government school—the staff are paid substantial salaries, yet they fail to do their jobs properly," he told ANI.  The family alleged that the girl was first struck with a stone and subsequently attacked with a flower pot.

Advertisement

It is further alleged that the girl was dragged for a significant distance, leaving her severely injured and in an unconscious state. The family has also questioned the school management's surveillance system.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts