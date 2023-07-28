Panchkula house develops cracks, owner blames it on stilt+4 building

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 27

A Sector 9 resident has claimed that the construction of a stilt plus four-floor house in his neighbourhood has caused damaged to his house.

Achal Mongia, a resident of house number 608, has filed a complaint with the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

Mongia, an employee with the Panchkula administration, said major cracks had appeared in the common wall of his house due to the construction of adjoining house number 607.

“Cracks have also appeared in the roof of my house, which led to seepage in the walls and caused damaged to electrical fittings,” he added.

Mongia said due to dampness, there was foul smell in the house. “It is unsafe to live in a house that has developed cracks,” he further added.

The owner demanded the authority should take necessary action immediately and stop the construction of the building.

Various resident welfare associations in Panchkula have also been opposing the stilt plus four-floor policy since the beginning, citing danger to the adjoining houses apart from putting burden on water supply, drainage, sewerage, garbage disposal and solid waste management.

