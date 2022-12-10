Panchkula invites applications for women awards

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 9

The Women and Child Development Department has invited applications for various awards from women who have done commendable works in various fields, till December 30.

These awards will be distributed on March 8 at a function to be organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said various awards had been instituted by the state government to recognise excellent works done by women in various fields. These awards include Sushma Swaraj Award of Rs 5 lakh, Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Puraskar of Rs 1.50 lakh, Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Puraskar of Rs 1 lakh and others. Applications can be submitted to the District Programme Officer (ICDS) concerned and the Deputy Commissioner by filling in the prescribed proforma by December 30.