Panchkula jeweller, others booked for duping bank of Rs 16.99 lakh

Certified fake gold as real in connivance with several people

The Panchkula police have booked a Sector 9-based jeweller and others for defrauding the Sector 16 branch of Bank of India of Rs 16.99 lakh by certifying fake gold as real. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 4

The Panchkula police have booked a Sector 9-based jeweller and others for defrauding the Sector 16 branch of Bank of India of Rs 16.99 lakh by certifying fake gold as real.

The jeweller has been identified as Deepak Bhola, proprietor of Ms Shri Guru Nanak Jewellers, Sector 9, Panchkula, and a resident of Sohi Towers, Baltana, Mohali district.

The accused had defrauded the bank in connivance with several people. Till date, three cases of fraud have come to the fore.

In one of the cases involving a fraud of Rs 10.36 lakh, the police said the head of Bank of India in his complaint said Rashmi Kiran had approached the bank to obtain loan against gold and offered ornaments weighing 295.70 grams as security.

The weight and purity of the said ornaments were tested by Deepak Bhola, who is empanelled on the bank’s list. He issued a certificate dated February 24, 2021 stating the ornaments were gold articles/items of 295.70 grams having market value of Rs 12.96 lakh. As per the norms of the bank, a loan amount of Rs 10.36 lakh, limit recommended, was disbursed to Rashmi Kiran in her account.

However, she failed to maintain the fiscal discipline and committed defaults in repayment of loan amount. The bank issued an overdue notice/reminder to Rashmi Kiran. When she did not turn up to clear the overdue loan amount of Rs 10,76,407.82, including interest, the bank, as per rules and norms, declared the loan as NPA on March 28, 2022.

Thereafter, the complainant (bank) issued a recall notice dated March 30, 2022 to Rashmi Kiran instructing her to repay the dues of the bank failing which the pledged gold jewellery would be sold by the bank for realisation of the dues. However, Rashmi did not turn up to clear the recalled amount. After waiting for a sufficient time, the bank issued an auction notice dated May 6, 2022 to Rashmi, but to the utter surprise she did not approach the bank or give reply to any of the notices.

To conduct the auction of the pledged gold, the bank got it re-appraised by other goldsmith/valuer, including Gurmail Singh, proprietor of M/s Gurmail Singh Jewellers, Upper Bazar, Kharar, and Gurcharan Singh, proprietor of M/s Pankaj Jewellers, on September 20, 2022 at the bank in the presence of bank officials and bank’s empanelled advocate. The entire process of re-appraisal was videotaped. Both empanelled goldsmiths intimated the gold was not genuine and issued certificates/reports in this regard.

The complainant said goldsmith Deepak Bhola, in connivance with other borrowers in over 50 gold loan accounts, had done similar kind of fraud and cheating with Bank of India, Sector 16, main Panchkula branch, Bank of India, Sector 20, Panchkula branch, and Bank of India, Sector 25, Panchkula branch. More than 17 FIRs have been lodged against him and other borrowers till date. The police said two other cases involving fraud of Rs 3.67 lakh and Rs 2.96 lakh had also been reported by the bank.

Three separate cases under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against Deepak Bhola and others at the Sector 14 police station. A manhunt had been lodged to nab the accused.

