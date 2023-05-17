Panchkula launches crackdown on sale, use of Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

In view of the complete ban in Haryana on the sale, production, storage, supply, import and use of flying thread

made from nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material, including popular Chinese ‘manja’, Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni has authorised Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Panchkula and Kalka to take action against violators.

As per an order issued by the DC, there shall be complete ban on Chinese ‘manja’ and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp by being laced with glass, metal or any other material. Kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread free from a sharp/metallic glass component, adhesives or thread strengthening material.

The SDMs have been authorised to file a complaint and take action on the basis of report submitted by the district revenue officer, all tehsildars and naib tehsildars, police officers, municipal engineer, junior engineer, executive officer and sanitary inspector of the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and Municipal Council, Kalka.

The order further stated that the SDMs would submit the report on a monthly basis to the Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Panchkula. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, will ensure directions to police officers for enforcement of the notification in their respective jurisdictions. Further, the authorised police officer would submit report to the SDM concerned.