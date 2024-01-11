Panchkula: Man attacked, robbed of mobile

Panchkula: A pedestrian was attacked and robbed of a mobile phone by three persons at Sector 20. Sources said Nanhe Lal (25), a resident of Kundi village, Sector 20, was returning home when assailants hit him on the head with a sharp object and snatched his phone. He was admitted to the hospital. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
