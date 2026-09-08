Panchkula: Man awarded 20-year jail in rape case

A fast-track POCSO court here has convicted a man in a case involving the rape of a minor and threats to circulate her private photographs, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua awarded the sentence under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

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According to the Panchkula police, a 17-year-old girl had lodged a complaint in April last year, alleging that a young man first became friends with her and later sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that the accused threatened to circulate her private photographs on social media. Following the complaint, police registered a case.