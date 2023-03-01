Panchkula man booked for raping maid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

A resident of Sector 21 here has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help.

The suspect has been identified as Jai Bharti. Along with him, his daughter Poonam too has been booked under Sections 354A, 376, 506 and 511 of the IPC at the Sector 5 woman police station.

The police registered the case yesterday following a complaint of the victim, who stated that she had been working as a maid at the suspects’ house since January 2. She alleged that the house owner had given her a room to stay and had told her that she would be paid Rs 5,000 for cooking and cleaning job.

The victim alleged that after working for some days, the landlord started teasing her and later raped her. The woman alleged that Jai Bharti used to claim that he was an IPS officer and that nobody could harm him. She alleged that the suspect used to ask him to give him a bath and told her that he would pay Rs 20,000 for it.

On February 20, she narrated everything to his daughter Poonam. However, she later threatened her not to make too much noise as they could kill her and her family.