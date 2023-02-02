Panchkula man duped of Rs 6.5L, 1 nabbed

Panchkula, February 1
The Panchkula police have arrested a person for duping a Sector 6 resident of Rs 6.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a flat.
The suspect has been identified as Manav Malhotra, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula.
A police spokesman said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police, said the suspect duped him of Rs 6.50 lakh on the pretext of providing a flat in 2018.
A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the Mansa Devi police station.
The police said the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, was today produced before a court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.
