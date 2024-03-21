Panchkula man duped of Rs 22 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Rajinder Kumar Gupta, a resident of Sector 17, lost Rs 22 lakh to scammers. Rajinder said he received a call on February 16 in which the caller wanted to send him money, to be sent to another individual for help. He added that the caller sent him a message containing an international money transfer message. Thereafter, Gupta said he transferred some funds from his bank account to the account number given by the caller. He said, “The man then called me to transfer some money into another account for the treatment of his friends’ relative in Delhi.” Following this, Gupta transferred Rs 6.75 lakh into the given accounts. Later, he made multiple transactions and sent money to the account. He also borrowed money from his son to transfer it to the bank accounts given by the caller.

When Rajinder realised he was being cheated, he complained to the police and said that he had been defrauded of Rs 22 lakh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

