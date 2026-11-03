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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula man gets 10-year jail for attempt to sexually assault 4-year-old

Panchkula man gets 10-year jail for attempt to sexually assault 4-year-old

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the case was registered at the Sector 20 police station in February 2022 on the complaint of the girl’s mother

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:51 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A man has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old girl in Panchkula in 2022. The POCSO Fast Track Special Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, directing that the amount be paid to the victim.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua convicted the accused on November 3 under Section 6 read with Section 18 of the POCSO Act, following an investigation by the Panchkula police and arguments by the prosecution.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the case was registered at the Sector 20 police station in February 2022 on the complaint of the girl’s mother, who alleged that the accused had attempted to sexually assault her daughter.

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The police initiated an investigation, sent the child for a medical examination and arrested the accused after completing the necessary legal formalities.

During the trial, the police presented the relevant evidence before the court, while the prosecution argued the case, leading to the conviction.

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The court directed that the fine be paid to the victim in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act. In case of non-payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain appealed to parents to remain vigilant about children’s safety and avoid placing blind trust in anyone. He urged them to educate children, according to their age, about good and bad touch and encourage them to report inappropriate behaviour immediately.

He also appealed to the public to promptly inform the police about suspicious activity or serious incidents involving children.

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